Allen accumulated 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 112-107 scrimmage loss to the Jazz.

Allen turned in an extremely impressive two-way performance while notching yet another double-double. Allen, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris will be called upon to lead the charge for a Nets team that's perhaps more decimated than any other in terms of injuries and illnesses. As such, Allen is a good bet to provide ample statistical production for the remainder of the restart.