Allen recorded 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-7 FT), 18 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 32 minutes in a win versus Utah on Tuesday.

Allen's start assigned him to face elite defender Rudy Gobert. He held his own by recording eight rebounds and three steals more than the two-time DPOY. Allen had not started across seven previous Nets games, but Tuesday's matchup suggests that he may soon receive consistent starting time. His current season averages of 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks lead the team.