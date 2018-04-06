Nets' Jarrett Allen: Swats five shots in victory
Allen had just four points (2-6 FG), but added 10 rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 victory over the Bucks.
Allen swatted a career-high five shots Thursday, helping the Nets to an impressive road victory over the Bucks. The scoring was not there but his defensive presence was there for all to see, even denying Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim in the dying seconds. He also recorded at least 30 minutes of playing time for the second time in his last three games. Owners will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come for the final games of the regular season.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Holds his own against Drummond•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Posts nine boards, four blocks Wednesday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Starting Friday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Not listed on injury report•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Practices Thursday, on track to play Friday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...