Allen had just four points (2-6 FG), but added 10 rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 victory over the Bucks.

Allen swatted a career-high five shots Thursday, helping the Nets to an impressive road victory over the Bucks. The scoring was not there but his defensive presence was there for all to see, even denying Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim in the dying seconds. He also recorded at least 30 minutes of playing time for the second time in his last three games. Owners will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come for the final games of the regular season.