Allen scored 17 points (5-9 FG, 7-10 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 119-106 win over the Kings.

Richaun Holmes (hip) checked out of the game early for Sacramento, giving Allen a relatively free reign in the paint, and the 22-year-old nearly produced his first career triple-double in response. The eight dimes were still a new career high, and Allen could continue to get opportunities to showcase the distribution side of his game as the regular season concludes given the tattered state of the Nets' backcourt. Through four games in the bubble, the center is now averaging 16.0 points, 9.8 boards and 4.3 assists -- the latter number being more than triple his career average in that category.