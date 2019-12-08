Allen had 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 win against the Nuggets.

Allen has grabbed 10-plus rebounds in 10 of his last 11 games, but he is also scoring at a decent rate since he has scored 10-plus points in all of those games but one. Entrenched as the team's starting center over DeAndre Jordan, Allen will try to continue his strong run of form Wednesday at home against the Hornets.