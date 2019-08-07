In a recent interview, Allen made it clear he intends to remain the Nets' starting center, despite the addition of DeAndre Jordan, The Athletic reports.

Allen initially downplayed the competition between he and Jordan, but after saying "it doesn't matter to me," the third-year big man followed up with a rather explicit correction: "F--- it, yeah, I want to start. F--- it," Allen said. While coach Kenny Atkinson is yet to divulge which of the two centers will run with the first unit, he appeared encouraged by Allen, who's normally reserved, going out of his way to stake his claim to the job. "As far as starting, not starting, Jarrett Allen said, 'Hey, I want to be the starter,' which I love," Atkinson said. "It's great. I think we embrace the competition. I think that'll play out. I do think it helps us matchup-wise. If it's Joel Embiid, maybe Jarrett gets two quick fouls or something (and) we do have a heck of a player to support him and potentially starting different guys, too. I think that's possible. I think it's a great tandem to have." Judging from that quote -- specifically, the word "support" -- perhaps Allen already has the upper hand heading into camp, but the pair will likely split minutes relatively evenly. That should mean another productive campaign for Allen, though his upside will likely be limited so long as Jordan is healthy.