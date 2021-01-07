Allen will remain in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Allen probably should've been starting over DeAndre Jordan all along, but he finally got his chance Tuesday against Utah and posted a 19-point, 18-rebound double-double with three steals and two blocks. It's possible Jordan could reclaim the center spot at some point, but for now the Nets will ride with Allen.
