Nets' Jarrett Allen: To remain sidelined
Allen (foot) will sit out Friday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.
Allen's strained foot will now keep him sidelined for a fifth consecutive game. Fellow big men Trevor Booker (back) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) are both listed as questionable, so the Nets could potentially be thin in the frontcourt. Thus, Quincy Acy and Tyler Zeller could again see increased workloads. Allen's status is considered day-to-day going forward.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...