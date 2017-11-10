Allen (foot) will sit out Friday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.

Allen's strained foot will now keep him sidelined for a fifth consecutive game. Fellow big men Trevor Booker (back) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) are both listed as questionable, so the Nets could potentially be thin in the frontcourt. Thus, Quincy Acy and Tyler Zeller could again see increased workloads. Allen's status is considered day-to-day going forward.