Allen finished with zero points (0-4 FG), two rebounds and two turnovers in 13 minutes during Brooklyn's 112-104 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Allen failed to finish his attempts around the basket and could not combat the physicality of Joel Embiid, leading to increased run for DeAndre Jordan. Allen had an alarming minus-15 in his 13 minutes. Regardless of the (extreme) off night, he'll remain a key fixture of the Nets' rotations.