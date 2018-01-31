Nets' Jarrett Allen: Will make first career start Tuesday
Allen will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.
While Tyler Zeller has started at center for the Nets over the last few weeks, Allen has out-paced him in minutes, so his promotion to the top unit doesn't necessarily come as a huge surprise. With the Nets soon to be eliminated from playoff contention, they'll likely continue to rely more on their younger players, which includes getting more action for Allen. This marks Allen's first career start and gives him some value as a cheaper center option for Tuesday's DFS slate.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Leads bench with 12 points versus Bucks•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Posts first career double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Scores career-high 16 in Monday's win•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Available Tuesday vs. Celtics•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Out again Saturday•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...