Allen will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.

While Tyler Zeller has started at center for the Nets over the last few weeks, Allen has out-paced him in minutes, so his promotion to the top unit doesn't necessarily come as a huge surprise. With the Nets soon to be eliminated from playoff contention, they'll likely continue to rely more on their younger players, which includes getting more action for Allen. This marks Allen's first career start and gives him some value as a cheaper center option for Tuesday's DFS slate.