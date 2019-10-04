Allen will start at center for the Nets' first preseason game against Sesi Franca Basquete on Friday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

It remains unclear who will start at center once the regular season arrives -- Allen or DeAndre Jordan. While Allen drawing the start Friday is a good sign, coach Kenny Atkinson was non-committal when asked about the future of the position, saying that the team will look at many different lineups during the preseason.