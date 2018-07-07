Nets' Jarrett Allen: Won't play Saturday
Allen (rest) is out for Saturday's summer league game against the Thunder, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Allen was rested for the team's opener Friday as well, so it's unclear when he'll take the floor. The Nets' next tilt arrives Monday against the Timberwolves.
