Allen (foot) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Allen was questionable coming into the contest due to a sore left foot, which is giving him enough discomfort to keep him sidelined. In his stead, Quincy Acy and Jahlil Okafor could pick up some extra minutes at center. Dante Cunningham and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson could see some more time as well.