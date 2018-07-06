Nets' Jarrett Allen: Won't play vs. Magic
Allen will not play Friday against Orlando, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Allen is with the team in Vegas and was spotted on the bench, but the Nets will hold him out of the opener on a precautionary basis. The expectation remains that Allen will play in at least one game in Vegas, but it appears as though the Nets will take it easy with arguably their best young asset.
