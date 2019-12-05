Allen accumulated 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 130-118 win over the Hawks.

Allen has logged a double-double in eight of the last 11 tilts despite seeing less than 30 minutes seven times during the same stretch. He'll try to keep it rolling in Friday's bout versus the Hornets.