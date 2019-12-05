Nets' Jarrett Allen: Yet another double-double
Allen accumulated 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 130-118 win over the Hawks.
Allen has logged a double-double in eight of the last 11 tilts despite seeing less than 30 minutes seven times during the same stretch. He'll try to keep it rolling in Friday's bout versus the Hornets.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.