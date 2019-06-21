Hands was selected by the Nets with the 56th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Hands was a highly touted high school recruit before spending two seasons at UCLA, and a breakout sophomore season propelled him into declaring for the NBA draft. He is capable as both a scorer and playmaker, averaging 14.2 points and 6.1 assists per game last season. He will likely end up spending a good portion of his rookie season in the G League with the Nets already boasting quality depth in the backcourt.

Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...