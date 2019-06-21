Nets' Jaylen Hands: Goes 56th overall to Brooklyn
Hands was selected by the Nets with the 56th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Hands was a highly touted high school recruit before spending two seasons at UCLA, and a breakout sophomore season propelled him into declaring for the NBA draft. He is capable as both a scorer and playmaker, averaging 14.2 points and 6.1 assists per game last season. He will likely end up spending a good portion of his rookie season in the G League with the Nets already boasting quality depth in the backcourt.
