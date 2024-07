Marten logged 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and three steals across 24 minutes of Friday's 97-95 win over the Pacers in overtime.

Martin missed the final three games of the 2023-24 regular season with a sprained left ankle, but he's overcome the injury and operated as Brooklyn's sixth man Friday. The 20-year-old inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Nets in February and although he'd been part of the Nets' roster, he has yet to make his NBA debut.