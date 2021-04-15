Green contributed 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the 76ers.

Green had 13 points on 3-for-5 shooting combined in his last two games prior to Wednesday. The Nets were missing a lot of key pieces including Kevin Durant (injury management), James Harden (hamstring), Blake Griffin (injury management) and LaMarcus Aldridge (illness) which allowed Green to take more shots. When the Nets are fully healthy, Green's production will take a massive hit.