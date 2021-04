Green dropped 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block over 35 minutes in the 109-104 win over the Celtics on Friday.

Green had failed to connect on 45 percent of his shots in his last four games prior to Friday's performance. He's failed to find a scoring rhythm in his last eight games, scoring in double figures just four times. Green once again was able to produce without Kevin Durant (thigh) and James Harden (hamstring) in the lineup.