Green will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pacers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Coach Steve Nash will turn to a smaller lineup on the wings with Kyrie Irving (groin) sidelined, going with Bruce Brown, Landry Shamet and Joe Harris. Across Green's past 12 games off the bench, he's averaged 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.3 minutes.