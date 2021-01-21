Green scored 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 45 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 147-135 loss to the Cavaliers in double overtime.

Green had the lowest usage rate (11.3 percent) of the Nets' five starters, which was to be expected while sharing the floor with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Still, he proved to be an effective spot-up shooter when defenses collapsed on the team's stars, drilling four treys for the second game in a row. Head coach Steve Nash seems to like how Green fits in alongside the three stars, and the 34-year-old has also been effective as a floor-stretching center when the Nets roll out small lineups. He doesn't have much upside, but Green should be fine as a back-end roster option in 12-team leagues if he continues to play 30-plus minutes per game, as he has in each of the last four contests.