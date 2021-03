Green finished Tuesday's 116-112 victory over the Trail Blazers with 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and four rebounds across 35 minutes.

Green was Brooklyn's second-leading scorer in the contest, breaking through for 20 points after scoring only three points in each of his past two games. The veteran is averaging a modest 9.5 points per game this season, but he has been an efficient shooter with career-best marks of 50.2 percent shooting from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.