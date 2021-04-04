Green posted 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists and a rebound across 25 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Bulls.

While Green's contribution will be an afterthought upon Kevin Durant's return, the recent influx of talent injected into the Nets roster has turned his current potential into a real head-scratcher. LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin have both stolen time from Green, and their participation led him to a reserve role in Sunday's loss. The irony is that he outscored and soundly outplayed both newcomers. A by-product of this result is likely a case of unfamiliarity with the offense, especially for Aldridge. This scenario won't matter much when Durant returns to the court, but those who have depended on Green for fantasy output should keep a close eye on how these minutes are distributed in the short term.