Green tallied five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 loss to Milwaukee.

Green wasn't able to recapture the scorching shooting touch he had in Game 5 as he struggled to find the hoop in his first start of this postseason. The 34-year-old's 27 points in Game 5 marked a season high, so it's not a big surprise that he cooled off a bit. The heavy workload was still there, and Green should still take on significant minutes in Game 7 given his previous playoff experience.