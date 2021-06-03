Coach Steve Nash said Thursday that Green (foot) is day-to-day ahead of Game 1 against the Bucks on Saturday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Green has been sidelined since Game 2 of the team's opening-round playoff series with a strained plantar fascia, but it sounds like he has a chance to return for the start of Round 2. More updates can be expected ahead of Saturday's contest, but if Green does return, it could cut into the workloads of Blake Griffin, Nicolas Claxton, Alize Johnson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.