Green had 23 points (7-10 Fg, 4-5 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in Sunday's loss to the Wizards.

In a wild, up-and-down game that finished with a combined 295 points, Green played a team-high 30 minutes off the bench and notched is first 20-point game of the season. Green has quietly scored in double-figures in 10 straight games dating back to Jan. 13.