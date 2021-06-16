Green delivered 27 points (8-11 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a block across 35 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Bucks.

Green was the unlikely hero the Nets needed with Kyrie Irving (ankle) out and James Harden limited in his return, as he made all but one of his shots from long range en route to a season-high scoring output. While it would be unrealistic to expect this kind of scoring performance on a nightly basis, Green certainly delivers value off the bench with his scoring ability and his outside shooting -- and he could be a nice play on some DFS formats even if he carries a bit of risk due to the uncertainty of his role.