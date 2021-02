Green produced 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Saturday's 115-98 loss to the Mavericks.

It's difficult to match an All-Star like Kevin Durant, so Green has had huge shoes to fill during his absence. He was the primary placeholder in Saturday's loss, and while he scored 12 points, his defensive contribution was almost nonexistent, especially in the paint.