Green scored 23 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-13 FT) to go along with four rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's win over the Knicks.

Green didn't shoot well from any area of the floor, instead putting together the big performance based on volume. He reached double-digit free-throw attempts for only the second time this season which helped him tie a season-high with 23 points. Green benefitted from the absence of Blake Griffin (rest), and he could maintain a big role should James Harden (hamstring) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) miss more game action. However, when the team is fully healthy, Green will be pushed down the depth chart after the additions of Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.