Green recorded 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 134-129 win over the Pelicans.

With James Harden (hamstring) and Kevin Durant (thigh) out, Green took on more playmaking responsibilities and dished season-high six assists. He's been passing well lately and has recorded at least one assist in 10 straight games while averaging 2.8 dimes.