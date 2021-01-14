Green is averaging 8.0 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from three-point range since moving into the starting lineup six games ago.

Green is not expected to have the ball in his hands a lot of time considering the Nets have players such as Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving to command most of the scoring duties. He is maximizing his touches, however, and he is hitting 50 percent of his shots while making 45.5 percent of his treys over his last six starts. He should remain as the team's starting center moving forward.