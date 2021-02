Green is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to a bruised right shoulder, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The injury caused Green to miss a pair of games over the last week, but he returned for Saturday night's game against Dallas and finished with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes. The veteran is likely still battling some soreness, so the Nets will wait to see how he feels Monday morning before updating his status.