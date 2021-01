Green posted 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes during Monday's 125-123 win over the Bucks.

Green matched his season high with 14 points as he scored in double figures for the third game in a row. The 34-year-old veteran has seen a heavy jump in minutes across the last seven games, up to 30.2 minutes per contest. Across those seven games, Green is averaging 10.0 points on 58.1 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 triples per contest.