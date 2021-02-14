Green recorded 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes Saturday in the Nets' 134-117 win over the Warriors.

Though DeAndre Jordan (personal) was out of the lineup, Green was bypassed for the starting nod in favor of Bruce Brown, as head coach Steve Nash turned to Kevin Durant as a small-ball center. The lineup decision still freed up Green to spearhead the second unit, allowing the veteran to reach double figures in scoring for the fourth time in five games. Green should continue to be a fringe 12-team option so long as he consistently receives 25-to-30 minutes per game.