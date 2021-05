Green (foot) has been diagnosed with a strained plantar fascia and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Green will be out for the remainder of the series against the Celtics, but he could return for the start of Round 2. With Green sidelined, more usage could be available for Blake Griffin, and we could see more minutes from Nicolas Claxton, Alize Johnson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.