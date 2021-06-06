Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash said Green (foot) won't be available Monday for the team's Game 2 matchup with the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals round, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Green will miss his fifth consecutive contest while he tends to a plantar fascia strain in his left foot, but Nash noted that the veteran big man is "progressing nicely" in his recovery and should be back in action at some point during the series. Until Green is cleared to play again, the Nets could continue to rely heavily on starting center Blake Griffin, who starred in Brooklyn's Game 1 win with 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes.