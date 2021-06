Green (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game versus the Bucks, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

After injuring his foot in Game 2 against the Celtics, Green will miss his fourth consecutive game with a plantar fascia strain. The forward had a slow start to the postseason so far, only scoring nine total points to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Expect Blake Griffin and Joe Harris to receive some of Green's minutes.