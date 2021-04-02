Green recorded 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's win over the Hornets.

Green moved back to the starting five after a brief, two-game bench stint, and he responded with one of his best outings of the season. He paced the Nets in scoring while ending just two rebounds shy of putting up his first double-double of the campaign. Green has scored at least 20 points just four times this season, however, so expecting this kind of output on a regular basis probably isn't realistic. Greens' role for Sunday's game at Chicago could ultimately depend on the availability of James Harden (hamstring) and Kevin Durant (hamstring).