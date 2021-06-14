Green (foot) finished Sunday's Game 4 against Milwaukee with eight points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and an assist.

Making his return from a six-game absence, Green didn't have a major impact, but it was encouraging that he did not appear to face any limitations. The veteran led all Nets reserves in minutes (27), and he could be one of several players forced into a larger role if both Kyrie Irving (ankle) and James Harden (hamstring) are held out of Tuesday's Game 5 back in Brooklyn.