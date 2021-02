Green (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The 34-year-old missed the past two games after suffering the shoulder injury last Sunday against the Clippers, but he may be able to retake the court Saturday. Green is averaging 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.5 minutes while shooting 42.2 percent from deep through 32 games this season.