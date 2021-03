Green (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Green is officially questionable for Thursday, as he is still dealing with the shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for four out of the Nets' last five games prior to the All-Star Break. With Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) listed as doubtful, Joe Harris and Nicolas Claxton could see increased run if Green is unable to go.