Green amassed just seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 107-97 victory over the Pacers.

Green shifted back to the bench on Wednesday as the coaching staff opted to go with the size of DeAndre Jordan against the formidable pairing of Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. The Nets turned in their best defensive performance since acquiring James Harden and having Jordan in the middle certainly contributed. That said, Green could very well find himself back in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Warriors who are without basically their entire center rotation.