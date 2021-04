Green will start Monday's game against the Knicks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The veteran forward has scored 21 points in each of the past two games and will make his 24th start of the season with Blake Griffin (rest) not available Monday. Green is averaging 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 29.8 minutes as a starter this season, though he should have less of a role at center with LaMarcus Aldridge in the mix.