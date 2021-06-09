Green (foot) will not play in Thursday's Game 3 against Milwaukee, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Both Green and James Harden (hamstring) will remain sidelined, but coach Steve Nash said he believes Green will play "sooner rather than later," so the veteran forward should be considered day-to-day with Sunday's Game 4 on the horizon. Thursday will mark Green's sixth consecutive absence since sustaining the strained plantar fascia in his left foot during Game 2 of the Nets' first-round series against Boston.