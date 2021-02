Green recorded 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes Saturday in a 134-117 away win over the Warriors.

The Nets started Bruce Brown, a decision that allowed Green to spearhead their second unit. He has averaged 12.1 points across his past 16 games and scored 10 or more during 14 of them. Green does not possess an exact rotation role with the Nets but is a serviceable scoring option in deeper fantasy formats.