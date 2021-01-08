Green scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go with one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in a 122-109 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Green scored in double digits for the first time this season in his second straight start. The 34-year-old is averaging his lowest points per game of his career at just 4.1 points per game, playing 15.8 minutes per game, another career low. Last season, Green scored 12.7 points per contest in games in which he played 20 or more minutes, averaging 11.0 in such games this campaign.