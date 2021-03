Green registered eight points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes during Friday's win over the Pistons.

The 34-year-old started his fifth game in a row for the Nets. Over his past five games as a starter, Green has averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds with little else in that span. The 13-year veteran has shown flashes of being a solid fantasy contributor, but he's too inconsistent to trust on a game-to-game basis.