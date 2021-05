Green had 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 30 minutes in Friday's loss against Portland.

Green scored in double digits for the fifth game in a row and has served as an excellent complementary piece while both Kevin Durant (who rested Friday) and James Harden (hamstring) get healthier. It's also worth noting Green has scored at least 15 points five times over his last 10 contests.