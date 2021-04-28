Green collected 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 116-103 victory over the Raptors on Tuesday.

Green scored 20-plus points for the first time since April 5 and also contributed solid rebound and defensive stat totals. The forward played a lot more minutes at center with Kevin Durant rejoining the starting lineup. Green has averaged 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds across his last eight contests but could see less opportunities on offense with Durant back in the mix.