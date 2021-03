Green accumulated 15 points (4-8 FG, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 win over the Pacers.

The Pacers didn't have a solution for Green on the inside. He hit a season-high seven free throws in the win, and he also grabbed a season-high five offensive rebounds. Whether Green starts or comes off the bench, like he did Wednesday, he continues to be an impactful part of the Nets' rotation and hasn't seen fewer than 20 minutes since Jan. 5.